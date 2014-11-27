Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 4009: aviation engineering orders and local procedures

RA detailing the requirement for maintenance organizations to promulgate aviation engineering orders.

27 November 2014
Last updated 25 May 2023

RA 4009: aviation engineering orders and local procedures

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

