Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 4000 series: continuing airworthiness engineering regulations (CAE)
This is the combined series for the 4000 continuing airworthiness engineering RAs.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Published 27 November 2014
Last updated 30 November 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 30 November 2018 + show all updates
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the changes to RA 4214 – Support Policy Statements, RA 4457 - Special Instructions (Technical), RA 4800 – General Requirements (MRP Part 145), RA 4801 – Certifying Staff, RA 4802 - Scope of the MRP Part 145 (MRP 145.A.10) - Approved Maintenance Organizations only, RA 4803 – Method of Application for Approval (MRP 145.A.15) - Approved Maintenance Organizations only, RA 4804 - Terms of Approval (MRP 145.A.20) - Approved Maintenance Organizations only, RA 4805 – Facility Requirements (MRP 145.A.25), RA 4806 - Personnel Requirements (MRP 145.A.30), RA 4807 - Certifying Staff and Support Staff (MRP 145.A.35), RA 4808 - Equipment, Tools and Material (MRP 145.A.40), RA 4809 - Acceptance of Components (MRP 145.A.42), RA 4810 - Technical Information (MRP 145.A.45), RA 4811 - Maintenance Planning (MRP 145.A.47), RA 4812 - Certification of Air System Release and Component Release (MRP 145.A.50), RA 4813 - Maintenance Records (MRP 145.A.55), RA 4814 - Occurrence Reporting (MRP 145.A.60), RA 4815 - Maintenance Procedures and Safety and Quality Policy (MRP 145.A.65), RA 4943 - Continuing Airworthiness Management Exposition - MRP Part M Sub Part G, RA 4945 - Personnel Requirements - MRP Part M Sub Part G, RA 4947 - Continuing Airworthiness Management - MRP Part M Sub Part G, RA 4951 - Quality System - MRP Part M Sub Part G, RA 4953 - Record Keeping - MRP Part M Sub Part G, RA 4956 - Military Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization Tasks Performed by Other Organizations - MRP Part M Sub Part G, RA 4961 - Aircraft Maintenance Programme - MRP Part M Sub Part C, RA 4962 - Special Instructions (Technical) - MRP Part M Sub Part C , RA 4963 - Modifications and Repairs - MRP Part M Sub Part C, RA 4964 - Continuing Airworthiness Management Records - MRP Part M Sub Part C, RA 4970 – Baseline Military Airworthiness Review - MRP Part M Sub Part I, RA 4971 - Military Airworthiness Review and Certification - MRP Part M Sub Part I - See NAA 18/37, NAA 18/38 and NAA 18/39.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 4053 – Royal Flights and Flights for Nominated Very Important Persons Issue 2 – See NAA 18/12.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the change to the 4000 Series Foreword – See NAA 16/26.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the changes to RA 4057 - Flight Servicing Issue 2, RA 4063 - Replenishment of Liquid and Gaseous Oxygen Systems in Exceptional Circumstances Issue 3, RA 4101 - Aircraft Cabin Pressure Testing – Safety Health Environmental and Fire Precautions Issue 3, RA 4102 - Biological Security Issue 2, RA 4104 - Control of Compressed Gas and Pneumatic Lubricating Equipment Issue 2, RA 4156 - Elementary Self-Supervision Issue 3, RA 4161 - Contractors’ Working Parties Maintaining Aircraft at Stations, Ships and Units Issue 2, RA 4200 - Maintenance Philosophy - General Issue 2, RA 4265 - Laser Equipment Maintenance Issue 2, RA 4504 - Non-Destructive Testing Issue 2, RA 4509 - Aircraft Domestic Water Issue 2, RA 4557 - Electrostatic Discharge Sensitive Devices – Prevention of Damage by Static Electricity Issue 2, RA 4558 - Aircraft TEMPEST Testing Issue 2, RA 4559 - Aircraft COMSEC Material and RA 4653 - Examination of in-use Pyrotechnics and Dangerous Goods issued for use in Survival Equipment and on Airborne Platforms Issue 2 – See NAA 16/25.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 4800 General Requirements (MRP Part 145) - Issue 8, RA 4809 Acceptance of Components (MRP 145.A.42) - Issue 4, RA 4812 Certification of Aircraft and Component Release (MRP 145.A.50) - Issue 4, RA 4813 Maintenance Records (MRP 145.A.55) - Issue 4, RA 4815 Maintenance Procedures and Safety and Quality Policy (MRP 145.A.65) - Issue 4 and RA 4816 Maintenance Organization Exposition (MOE) (MRP 145.A.70) - Approved Maintenance Organizations (AMOs) only - Issue 6 – See NAA 16/18.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 4061 - Aircraft Abnormal Flying Characteristics Issue 2, RA 4212 - Ground Instructional Aircraft and Aero-Engines, and the Control of Components used in Simulators or as Ground Training Aids Issue 3, RA 4214 - Support Policy Statements Issue 2, RA 4403 - Expedient Repair Issue 2, RA 4808 - Equipment, Tools and Material (MRP 145.A.40) Issue 4 and RA 4810 - Technical Information (MRP 145.A.45) Issue 4 – See NAA 16/15.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 4050 – continuing airworthiness of remotely piloted air systems (RPAS) Issue 4 – See NAA 16/05.
- The combined 4000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 4941: application, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4943: continuing airworthiness management exposition (CAME), MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4945: personnel requirements, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4947: continuing airworthiness management, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4948: documentation, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4951: quality system, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4953: record keeping, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4954: continued validity of approval, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 3, RA 4955: findings, MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4956: military continuing airworthiness management organization (Mil CAMO) tasks performed by other organizations - MRP Part M Sub Part G issue 2, RA 4970: baseline military airworthiness review (BMAR), MRP Part M Sub Part I issue 2, RA 4971: military airworthiness review (Mil AR) and certification, MRP Part M Sub Part I issue 2, RA 4972: military airworthiness review surveyors, MRP Part M Sub Part I issue 2, RA 4973: military airworthiness review process, MRP Part M Sub Part I issue 2 and RA 4974: circumstances when military airworthiness review certificates become invalid, MRP Part M Sub Part I issue 2 – See NAA 15/36.
- See NAA 15/22
- See NAA 15/13
- Updated the CAE 4000 series combined document to Issue 9.
- CAE 4000 series combined document has been updated
- 4000 series: continuing airworthiness engineering regulations has been amended.
- First published.