Regulatory Article (RA) 3533: helicopter landing site: indicators and signalling devices

RA covering indicators and signalling devices in use at helicopter landing sites.

Published 21 September 2018
Last updated 31 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 3533: helicopter landing site: indicators and signalling devices

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 66.8KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/07.

  2. First published.

