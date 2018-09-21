Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3532: helicopter landing site: obstacle environment

RA covering the obstacle environment at helicopter landing sites.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 3532: helicopter landing site: obstacle environment

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

