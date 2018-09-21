Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3511: permanent fixed wing aerodrome: physical characteristic

RA covering the physical characteristics of runways and taxiways at aerodromes.

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 21 September 2018
Last updated 30 September 2025 show all updates

  1. Issue 5 published under NAA 25/38.

  2. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/54.

  3. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/07.

  4. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 19/10.

  5. First published.

