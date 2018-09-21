Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3500: aerodrome design and safeguarding

RA covering the standards to be used in aerodrome design and safeguarding.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
21 September 2018
31 March 2022 — See all updates

Documents

RA 3500: aerodrome design and safeguarding

Ref: Issue 5 PDF, 179 KB, 6 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Last updated 31 March 2022

  1. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 22/07

  2. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/23.

  3. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/07.

  4. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 19/09.

  5. First published.

