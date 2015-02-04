Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3301: meteorological (Met) information

RA covering the provision of accurate, up to date met information that is crucial for the safe conduct of flights.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 30 September 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 3301: meteorological (Met) information

Ref: Issue 2 PDF, 78.3KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

