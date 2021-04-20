Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3295: required navigation performance approach – controller responsibilities

RA covering required navigation performance approach provides an air system with the means of descending below safety altitude.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
20 April 2021

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

