Regulatory Article (RA) 3294: reporting of hazardous flying conditions

RA has been withdrawn because its contents were not deemed regulatory material and have been incorporated into the Manual of Military Air Traffic Management.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
4 February 2015
RA 3294: reporting of hazardous flying conditions

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 114 KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 24/02.

  2. First published.

