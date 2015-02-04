Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 3293: surveillance radar approach (SRA)
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 3000 series: air traffic management regulations (ATM)
- 4 February 2015
- 23 November 2017, see all updates
RA covering the provision of an SRA as an alternative means of achieving a position from which a visual approach can be completed.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
