Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3291: precision approach radar

RA covering provision of precision approach radar to provide air systems with the capability for recovery in poor weather.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
4 February 2015
Last updated
30 September 2025 — See all updates

Documents

RA 3291: precision approach radar

Ref: Issue 4

PDF, 132 KB, 8 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 30 September 2025 show all updates

  1. Issue 4 published under NAA 25/37.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 21/54.

  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/23.

  4. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content