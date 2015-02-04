Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3270: aerodrome wildlife control

RA covering plans for aerodrome wildlife control methods.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
4 February 2015
RA 3270: aerodrome wildlife control

Ref: Issue 6 PDF, 126 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

