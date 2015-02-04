Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 3261: aerodrome service
RA covering provision of aerodrome service to air systems/vehicles on the movement area and air systems in the vicinity of the aerodrome.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 30 September 2019 + show all updates
- Issue 7 has been published under NAA 19/26.
- Issue 6 has been published under NAA 18/07.
- Issue 5 has been published under NAA 16/27.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/14.
- Issue 3 been published under NAA 15/37.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/15
- First published.