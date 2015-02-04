Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3224: UK flight information services and north atlantic treaty organization control rules

RA covering FIS which can be provided under differing conditions to maintain a safe and expeditious flow of traffic.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
4 February 2015
31 March 2025

RA 3224: UK flight information services and north atlantic treaty organization control rules

Ref: Issue 3

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 4 February 2015
Last updated 31 March 2025

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 25/16.

  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/41. The title has also been changed to UK Flight Information Services (FIS).

  3. First published.

