Regulation

Regulatory article (RA) 3204: air traffic management (ATM) records

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Part of:
3000 series: air traffic management regulations (ATM)
Published:
4 February 2015
Last updated:
26 September 2017, see all updates

RA covering maintenance of accurate records of personnel and equipment, allowing analysis and exploitation of data to improve air safety.

Document

RA 3204: air traffic management (ATM) records

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 231KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of regulatory articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Document information

Published: 4 February 2015

Updated: 26 September 2017

+ full page history

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 17/30.
  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/41.
  3. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Military Aviation Authority

Part of: 3000 series: air traffic management regulations (ATM)