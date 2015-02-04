Regulatory Article (RA) 3201: military air traffic management
RA covering requirements for military air traffic management to be conducted in accordance with specific publications.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 31 March 2021 + show all updates
-
Issue 7 has been published under NAA 21/23.
-
Issue 6 has been published under NAA 20/30.
-
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/08.
-
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/25.
-
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/01.
-
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/03.
-
First published.