Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3201: military air traffic management

RA covering requirements for military air traffic management to be conducted in accordance with specific publications.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published:
4 February 2015
Last updated:
31 March 2021, see all updates

RA 3201: military air traffic management

Ref: Issue 7 PDF, 89.7KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 21/23.

  2. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 20/30.

  3. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 19/08.

  4. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/25.

  5. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/01.

  6. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/03.

  7. First published.

