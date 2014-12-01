Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 3105: air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme – technical information and maintenance documentation

RA covering the use and retention requirements of maintenance documentation and records for AAOS approval.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
1 December 2014
Last updated
15 April 2024 — See all updates

Documents

RA 3105: air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme – technical information and maintenance documentation

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 115 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 1 December 2014
Last updated 15 April 2024 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 - See NAA 24/15

  2. First published.

Related content