Regulatory Article (RA) 3105: air traffic management equipment approved organization scheme – technical information and maintenance documentation
RA covering the use and retention requirements of maintenance documentation and records for AAOS approval.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Last updated 15 April 2024 + show all updates
-
Issue 2 - See NAA 24/15
-
First published.