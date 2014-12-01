Regulatory Article (RA) 3104: air traffic management approved organization scheme – maintenance records
RA covering the maintenance recording requirements for activities undertaken within the scope of AAOS approval.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 15 April 2024 + show all updates
Issue 2 - See NAA 24/15
First published.