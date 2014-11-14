Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2501: contractor flying approved organization scheme

RA covering the conditions that allow defence contractor flying organisations to operate UK military registered aircraft.

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

RA 2501: Contractor Flying Approved Organization Scheme

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 96KB, 6 pages

Form 2: Application for contractor flying approved organization scheme (CFAOS) approval

MS Word Document, 36.8KB

Form 2: Application for contractor flying approved organization scheme (CFAOS) approval (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 39.5KB, 2 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
  1. Application for contractor flying approved organization scheme approval published.
  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 17/04.
  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/10
  4. First published.