Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 2501: contractor flying approved organization scheme
RA covering the conditions that allow defence contractor flying organisations to operate UK military registered aircraft.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 31 October 2018 + show all updates
