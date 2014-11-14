Regulatory Article (RA) 2355: static line and freefall parachuting
RA covering the approvals, supervision, and procedures required to parachute, fast rope or abseil from an aircraft.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
