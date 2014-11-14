Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 2340: supernumerary crew and passengers
RA covering the safety responsibilities of all personnel involved with carriage of passengers in UK military aircraft.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 30 September 2019 + show all updates
- Issue 6 has been published under NAA 19/24.
- RA 2340 Annex B and C have now been created in word format which has enabled them to be completed electronically.
- Issue 5 has been published under NAA 16/15.
- Issue 4 been published under NAA 15/32.
- First published.