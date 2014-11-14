Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2340: supernumerary crew and passengers

RA covering the safety responsibilities of all personnel involved with carriage of passengers in UK military aircraft.

Ref: Issue 6 PDF, 248KB, 14 pages

Civilian supernumerary crew medical self declaration

MS Word Document, 36.9KB

Civilian supernumerary crew medical self declaration (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 23KB, 1 page

Passenger briefing form

MS Word Document, 39.2KB

Passenger briefing form (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 20.7KB, 1 page

Passenger manifest

MS Word Document, 46.1KB

Passenger manifest (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 25.8KB, 1 page

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 19/24.
  2. RA 2340 Annex B and C have now been created in word format which has enabled them to be completed electronically.
  3. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 16/15.
  4. Issue 4 been published under NAA 15/32.
  5. First published.

