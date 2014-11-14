Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2330: low flying

RA covering the authorization and conduct of low flying.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
14 November 2014
9 April 2021, see all updates

RA 2330: low flying

Ref: Issue 4 PDF, 189KB, 6 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 9 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/25.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 21/19.

  3. First published.

