Regulatory Article (RA) 2327: air combat manoeuvring, basic fighter manoeuvres and basic helicopter manoeuvres
RA covering the supervision and conduct of air combat training and evasion training, competence, currency and authorization.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 30 September 2021 + show all updates
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 21/51.
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/20.
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/09.
First published.