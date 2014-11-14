Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2315: flight procedures: role specific rotary wing

RA covering helicopter ground runs.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
14 November 2014
Last updated
30 September 2021 — See all updates

RA 2315: flight procedures: role specific rotary wing

Ref: Issue 4 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/50.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/09.

  3. First published.

