Regulatory Article (RA) 2210: preventive maintenance and continuous charge operations

RA covering flight servicing regime limits and continuous charge operations.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
14 November 2014
30 September 2025

RA 2210: preventive maintenance and continuous charge operations

Ref: Issue 5

PDF, 154 KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

