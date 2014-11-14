  1. Home

Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2201: carriage of maintenance documents in UK military aircraft

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
2000 series: flying regulations (FLY)
14 November 2014
29 June 2017, see all updates

RA covering documents to be carried in UK military aircraft.

RA 2201: carriage of maintenance documents in UK military aircraft

Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 73.4KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 17/19.
  2. First published.

