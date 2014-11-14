Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 2201: carriage of maintenance documents in UK military aircraft
RA covering documents to be carried in UK military aircraft.
Documents
RA 2201: carriage of maintenance documents in UK military aircraft
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
