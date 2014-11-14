Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 2125: aircrew instructor and aircrew examiner training

RA covering aircrew instructor and aircrew examiner training.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
14 November 2014
Last updated
31 March 2025 — See all updates

Documents

RA 2125: aircrew instructor and aircrew examiner training

Ref: Issue 6

PDF, 148 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 14 November 2014
Last updated 31 March 2025 show all updates

  1. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 25/11.

  2. Issue 5 - See NAA 24/11

  3. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/15.

  4. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/02.

  5. First published.

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content