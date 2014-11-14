Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 2000 series: flying regulations (FLY)
- From:
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- Part of:
- 2000 series: flying regulations (FLY)
- Published:
- 14 November 2014
- Last updated:
- 3 May 2017, see all updates
This is the combined series for the 2000 flying RAs.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,
advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response
to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Document information
Published: 14 November 2014
Updated: 3 May 2017
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2335 – flying displays and flypasts issue 7 – see NAA 17/13.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2130 – Safety Equipment, Survival Drills and Training Issue 5 – See NAA 17/10.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2415 – Civil Use of Government Aerodromes Issue 3 – See NAA 17/09.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2501 - Contractor Flying Approved Organization Scheme Issue 3 – See NAA 17/04.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to the 2000 Series Foreword, RA 2350 - Aircraft Emergencies, RA 2355 - Static Line and Freefall Parachuting, Fast Roping and Abseiling, RA 2360 - Portable Electronic Devices and RA 2370 - Test and Evaluation all Issue 3 – See NAA 16/26.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2115 - Aircraft Commanders Issue 3, RA 2307 - Rules of the Air Issue 7, RA 2310 - Role Specific Fixed Wing Issue 4, RA 2340 - Flying of Passengers on UK Military Aircraft Issue 5 and RA 2401 - Documents and Records Issue 3 – See NAA 16/15.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2130 - Safety Equipment, Survival Drills and Training Issue 4, RA 2135 - Aircrew Medical Requirements Issue 6, RA 2305 - Supervision of Flying Issue 4 and RA 2309 - Flight Procedures Issue 5 – See NAA 16/12.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2335 – flying displays and special events Issue 6 – See NAA 16/06.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the publication of RA 2321 – class I(b) remotely piloted air systems – operator qualifications and requirements Initial Issue – See NAA 16/05.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2101 – Aircrew Qualifications and RA 2125 - Aircrew Instructor Training both at Issue 3 – See NAA 16/02.
- The combined 2000 series has been updated to reflect the change to RA 2340 – Flying of Passengers on UK Military Aircraft Issue 4 – See NAA 15/32.
- See NAA 15/28
- See NAA 15/20 and 15/21.
- See NAA 15/15
- See NAA 15/12 and 15/13
- Fly 2000 series combined document has been updated
- 2000 Series Table of Contents amended to clarify display of latest changes and also for conditions for use of the Manual of Flying Orders for Contractors (MFOC)
- This document has been updated.
- Updated Fly 2000 series combined document.
- Fly 2000 series combinedd document has been updated
- 2000 series: flying regulations has been amended.
- Amended to include RA 2307 issue 4
- First published.