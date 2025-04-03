Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1703: foreign military airborne forces equipment

RA covering Foreign Military Airborne Forces Equipment, and their associated ancillary equipment, related activities conducted by the Regulated Community.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
3 April 2025

Documents

RA 1703: foreign military airborne forces equipment

Ref: Initial Issue

PDF, 68.1 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

