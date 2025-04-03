Regulatory Article (RA) 1703: foreign military airborne forces equipment
RA covering Foreign Military Airborne Forces Equipment, and their associated ancillary equipment, related activities conducted by the Regulated Community.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.