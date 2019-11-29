Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1601: remotely piloted air systems open A1 sub-category (fly ‘over’ people)

RA covering the specific regulations to assure the safe operation of open A1 sub-category RPAS.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
29 November 2019
30 November 2023

RA 1601: remotely piloted air systems open A1 sub-category (fly ‘over’ people)

Ref: Issue 3

PDF, 158 KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 23/56

  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/51.

  3. First published.

