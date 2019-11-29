Regulatory Article (RA) 1601: remotely piloted air systems open A1 sub-category (fly ‘over’ people)
RA covering the specific regulations to assure the safe operation of open A1 sub-category RPAS.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 30 November 2023 + show all updates
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 23/56
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/51.
First published.