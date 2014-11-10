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Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1420: service inquiries and non-statutory inquiries

RA covering the convening of service inquiry to investigate accidents and occurrences producing recommendations to improve air safety.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
10 November 2014
Last updated
4 June 2026 — See all updates

Documents

RA 1420: service inquiries and non-statutory inquiries

Ref: Issue 8

PDF, 163 KB, 4 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Updates to this page

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 4 June 2026 show all updates

  1. Issue 8 has been published under NAA 26/38.

  2. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 25/08.

  3. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 21/43

  4. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 18/41.

  5. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/13

  6. First published.

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