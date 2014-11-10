Regulatory Article (RA) 1420: service inquiries and non-statutory inquiries
RA covering the convening of service inquiry to investigate accidents and occurrences producing recommendations to improve air safety.
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The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Related information:
Updates to this page
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Issue 8 has been published under NAA 26/38.
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Issue 7 has been published under NAA 25/08.
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Issue 6 has been published under NAA 21/43
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Issue 5 has been published under NAA 18/41.
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Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/13
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First published.