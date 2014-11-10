Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1410: occurrence reporting
RA covering the reporting of inherent risks in operating aviation to reduce them to tolerable and as low as reasonably practicable.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
