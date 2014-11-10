Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1410: occurrence reporting

RA covering the reporting of inherent risks in operating aviation to reduce them to tolerable and as low as reasonably practicable.

RA 1410: occurrence reporting

Ref: Issue 7 PDF, 127KB, 12 pages

Initial report

MS Word Document, 29.4KB

Initial report (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 27.1KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

