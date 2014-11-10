Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1400: flight safety

RA covering need for orders and procedures to ensure flight safety is maintained and foreign object damage/debris (FOD) prevention measures.

10 November 2014
1 September 2021 — See all updates

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 21/43

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 18/41.

  3. First published.

