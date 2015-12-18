Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1395: authorization to permit embarked aviation in Her Majesty’s/MOD ships
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 1000 series: general regulations (GEN)
- 18 December 2015
- 22 August 2017, see all updates
RA covers the authorization to permit embarked aviation in HM/MOD Ships, primarily through the 'ship-air release' process.
RA 1395: authorization to permit embarked aviation in Her Majesty's/MOD ships
Ref: Issue 3 PDF, 335KB, 10 pages
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Published: 18 December 2015
Updated: 22 August 2017
- Issue 3 has been published under NAA 17/27.
- Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/26.
- First published.