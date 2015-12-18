Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1395: authorization to permit embarked aviation in Her Majesty’s/MOD ships

RA covers the authorization to permit embarked aviation in HM/MOD Ships, primarily through the 'ship-air release' process.

RA 1395: authorization to permit embarked aviation in Her Majesty’s/MOD ships

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 17/27.
  2. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 16/26.
  3. First published.

