Regulatory Article (RA) 1360: release to service recommendations preparation and authorization
RA covering delegated chain of authority from secretary of state to provide the air systems RTS (certification, approval and authorisation).
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 1 September 2021 + show all updates
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 21/41
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 19/07.
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/26.
Issue 2 been published under NAA 15/34.
First published.