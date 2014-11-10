Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1350: the air launched weapon release certificate

RA covering the carriage and release of air launched weapons their documentation and the interaction with an air system.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

RA 1350: the air launched weapon release certificate

Ref: Issue 5 PDF, 169KB, 20 pages

The model air launched weapon release certificate

MS Word Document, 90.1KB

The model air launched weapon release certificate (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 183KB, 18 pages

Air launched weapon release certificate acknowledgement sheet

MS Word Document, 28.6KB

Air launched weapon release certificate acknowledgement sheet (open format)

Ref: Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 21.6KB, 2 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

