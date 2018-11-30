Regulatory Article (RA) 1223: airworthiness information management
RA covering regulating the requirement for effective management of airworthiness information, throughout the life of an air system.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Last updated 31 May 2024 + show all updates
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 24/28.
First published.