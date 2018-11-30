Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1223: airworthiness information management

RA covering regulating the requirement for effective management of airworthiness information, throughout the life of an air system.

30 November 2018
Last updated
31 May 2024 — See all updates

RA 1223: airworthiness information management

Ref: Issue 2

PDF, 282 KB, 10 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 30 November 2018
Last updated 31 May 2024 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 24/28.

  2. First published.

