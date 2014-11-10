Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1220: delivery team airworthiness and safety
RA covering air systems airworthiness strategy, safety assessment and the need for independent technical evaluation and safety audit.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction,
advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response
to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
