Regulatory Article (RA) 1210: ownership and management of operating risk (risk to life)

RA covering the ownership and management of risk to life using a standardised approach and with regard to future risks.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
10 November 2014
Last updated
RA 1210: ownership and management of operating risk (risk to life)

Ref: Issue 7

PDF, 176 KB, 12 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 10 November 2014
Last updated 30 November 2023

  1. Issue 7 has been published under NAA 23/55

  2. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 22/27.

  3. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 18/27.

  4. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 17/25

  5. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 15/13

  6. First published.

