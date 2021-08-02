Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1208: flight data monitoring

RA covering requirements to introduce and manage Flight Data Monitoring for Air Systems fitted with a Flight Data Recorder.

Ref: Initial Issue PDF, 172KB, 10 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

