Regulatory Article (RA) 1205: air system safety cases

RA covering roles and responsibilities of the operating duty holder (DH) and DH facing organisations in managing the air system safety case.

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Issue 5 has been published under NAA 17/01.
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 16/26.
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 15/13
First published.
Ministry of Defence
Military Aviation Authority
1000 series: general regulations (GEN)