Regulatory Article (RA) 1202: cyber security for airworthiness and air safety

RA covering Cyber Security for Airworthiness measures required to identify and mitigate against inadvertent or malicious introduction of cyber susceptibilities.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
25 May 2023

Ref: Initial Issue PDF, 109 KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

