Regulatory Article (RA) 1163: air safety governance arrangements for special case flying air systems
RA covering Air Safety governance measures for Civilian-Owned and Civilian Operated Military Registered Air Systems, not operated in the interest of the MOD.
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Updates to this page
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 24/44.
First published.