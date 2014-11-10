Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1120: military air system registration

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Part of:
1000 series: general regulations (GEN)
Published:
10 November 2014
Last updated:
22 August 2017, see all updates

RA covering the requirements for registration of air systems on the military register.

Documents

RA 1120: military air system registration

Ref: Issue 5 PDF, 473KB, 6 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Document information

Published: 10 November 2014

Updated: 22 August 2017

+ full page history

  1. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 17/26.
  2. RA 1120 has been updated.
  3. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence Military Aviation Authority

Part of: 1000 series: general regulations (GEN)