Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1032: aviation duty holder-facing organizations and accountable manager (military flying)-facing organizations - roles and responsibilities

RA covering the roles and responsibilities of Aviation Duty Holder-Facing Organizations and Accountable Manager (Military Flying)-Facing Organizations

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
29 September 2023

Documents

RA 1032: aviation duty holder-facing organizations and accountable manager (military flying)-facing organizations - roles and responsibilities

Ref: Initial Issue

PDF, 162 KB, 6 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Published 29 September 2023

Related content