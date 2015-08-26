Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1021: release to service authorities - roles and responsibilities

RA covering the roles and responsibilities of the release to service authority (RTSA).

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
27 August 2015
30 November 2023 — See all updates

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 23/52

  2. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 21/41

  3. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 18/27.

  4. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 16/26.

  5. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 15/43.

  6. First published.

