Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1020: roles and responsibilities: aviation duty holder (ADH) and ADH facing organisations
- Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
- 1000 series: general regulations (GEN)
- 10 November 2014
- 17 February 2017, see all updates
RA covering the roles and responsibilities of ADH and ADH facing organisations.
RA 1020: roles and responsibilities: aviation duty holder (ADH) and ADH facing organisations
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
- Issue 8 has been published under NAA 17/06
- Issue 7 been published under NAA 15/31.
- Issue 6 has been published under NAA 15/26
- Issue 5 has been publlished under NAA 15/18.
- Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/13
- First published.