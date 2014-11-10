Regulatory Article (RA) 1019: sponsor of military registered civilian-owned and civilian operated air systems - air safety responsibilities
RA covering the responsibilities of the sponsor of military registered civilian-owned and civilian operated air systems for their air safety.
Documents
Details
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
Updates to this page
Last updated 30 September 2024 + show all updates
-
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 24/44.
-
Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/35.
-
Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/27.
-
First published.