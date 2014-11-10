Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1019: sponsor of military registered civilian-owned and civilian operated air systems - air safety responsibilities

RA covering the responsibilities of the sponsor of military registered civilian-owned and civilian operated air systems for their air safety.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
10 November 2014
30 September 2024 — See all updates

RA 1019: sponsor of military registered civilian-owned air systems and civilian operated air systems - air safety responsibilities

Ref: Issue 4

PDF, 79.6 KB, 4 pages

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 24/44.

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 20/35.

  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 18/27.

  4. First published.

