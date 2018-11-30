Regulation
Regulatory Article (RA) 1011: military continuing airworthiness manager responsibilities
RA covering lists of a Mil CAM responsibilities, broken into MRP Part M, Sub Parts C, G and I.
The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.
