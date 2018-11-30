Regulation

Regulatory Article (RA) 1011: military continuing airworthiness manager responsibilities

RA covering lists of a Mil CAM responsibilities, broken into MRP Part M, Sub Parts C, G and I.

Published 30 November 2018
Last updated 26 March 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

Last updated 26 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 20/05.

  2. First published.

