Regulatory Article (RA) 1010: head of establishment aviation responsibilities and aviation duty holder / accountable manager (military flying) establishment responsibilities

RA covering the introduction of a Classification Tier of Base, Site, Establishment or Building.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
30 November 2020
See all updates

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

  1. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 23/39

  2. Issue 3 has been published under NAA 21/68

  3. Issue 2 has been published under NAA 21/07.

  4. First published.

